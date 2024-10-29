Liam Payne tragically died on October 16

Liam Payne had overdosed 'at least twice' before: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:54 pm Oct 29, 202405:54 pm

What's the story Late One Direction star Liam Payne, who tragically died on October 16, had a history of drug addiction and had overdosed at least once before his death. A close source revealed to Page Six that the singer had overdosed a few years ago. Another senior music insider claimed they were informed that Payne had overdosed at least twice in the past. These revelations shed new light on the struggles faced by the 31-year-old pop star before his untimely demise.

Show controversy

Payne's participation in Netflix show raised concerns

Reportedly, Payne's friends and former colleagues were "shocked" when his manager signed him up for the Netflix show Building the Band, alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. The decision was made shortly after Payne had left rehab. A close source expressed their concern, stating, "His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us." "We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this."

Personal turmoil

Payne's isolation and new management before death

In the months prior to his death, Payne was said to be under the management of a new person who had recently come into his life. Reportedly, this manager isolated Payne by moving him to Miami, away from his friends. A source who knew the singer said, "Liam's manager moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends, he isolated him." At the time, Payne was living with girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Miami.

Addiction battle

Payne's struggle with drug addiction post-One Direction hiatus

The source also added that Payne's life spiraled out of control after One Direction went on a hiatus in 2015. He had been struggling with drug addiction for years and was said to be "heartbroken" and "never really recovered." "He was lost without his brothers," the source added, referring to former bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. This highlights the emotional toll the band's break took on Payne.

Show uncertainty

Payne's Netflix show and questions about his health

Payne had filmed for the Netflix show earlier this year and had continued texting with Scherzinger after filming was complete. However, it's unclear what will happen to the footage from the show. Friends and loved ones are questioning whether Netflix and the producers sought medical advice before signing up Payne. A friend of Payne's asked, "Did Netflix and producers have any professional advice...to verify that he was in a fit state of health mentally and physically to film the series?"

Career challenges

Payne's professional setbacks and autopsy delay

Payne, a father of one, had recently been dropped by his record label, Universal, and his London-based publicist. His body still remains in Argentina where the autopsy is taking longer than expected as the drugs he consumed were cut with other unknown substances. In the wake of his death, all five of One Direction's albums have returned to high positions in the UK music chart, along with Payne's solo album.