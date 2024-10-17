Summarize Simplifying... In short Avinash Tiwary's new film 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', described by Netflix as a "globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century", is set to release soon.

This marks another collaboration between Tiwary, Bhatia, and Pandey, following their successful web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

This marks another collaboration between Tiwary, Bhatia, and Pandey, following their successful web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter'.

Bhatia, who praised Tiwary's performance, revealed that the film was chosen for its compelling story, reflecting their ongoing search for engaging narratives.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' to release soon

Avinash Tiwary's next 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' coming soon on Netflix!

By Tanvi Gupta 03:03 pm Oct 17, 202403:03 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Netflix original film, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, starring Laila Majnu fame Avinash Tiwary in the lead, will be released in the coming months. Producer Shital Bhatia confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama. The film is a product of filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Bhatia's collaboration under their banner Friday Filmworks. Per media reports, the movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' promises 'globe-trotting adventure'

Bhatia also expressed her excitement about the upcoming release, saying, "It is shaping up very well. In fact, I saw it last night itself. I am very excited for its release." Netflix has described Sikandar Ka Muqaddar as "A globe-trotting adventure and the heist of the century!" This is yet another collaboration between Pandey, Bhatia, and Tiwary after their successful web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

Bhatia praised Tiwary's performance in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

Bhatia praised Tiwary's acting chops, saying, "He is a wonderful actor." She added, "When Neeraj was writing this film, he thought that he (Avinash) is right for the character. That's how we cast him, and he has done a wonderful job." This praise comes on the heels of Tiwary's successful re-release of his debut film Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and co-starring Triptii Dimri.

Bhatia-Pandey's journey from 'A Wednesday' to 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar'

Bhatia and Pandey, who started their journey with the iconic movie A Wednesday, have gone on to make several films and web shows on a variety of subjects. When asked how they choose projects, Bhatia said, "We are storytellers. That's what our job is - we are constantly looking for stories." The film was first announced in February, with the title revealed through shadows of two men, symbolizing the fast-paced, non-stop life of a bustling city filled with constant traffic.