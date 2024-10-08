Summarize Simplifying... In short Colleen Hoover's successful novel 'Reminders of Him' is set to become a film, exploring themes of motherhood and forgiveness.

The novel, which sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide, will be adapted by Hoover and producer Lauren Levine through their new company, Heartbones Entertainment.

Despite the success of Hoover's previous film adaptation 'It Ends With Us', a sequel seems unlikely due to reported on-set tensions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Reminders of Him' film adaptation is happening

Colleen Hoover's novel 'Reminders of Him' heads to big screen

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Oct 08, 202411:50 am

What's the story Universal Pictures has won a bidding war for the rights to adapt acclaimed author Colleen Hoover's novel Reminders of Him into a film. Per reports, the studio plans to release the movie on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine's Day. This will be the second adaptation of Hoover's work following the success of It Ends With Us, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Screenplay development

Hoover, Lauren Levine to co-write screenplay for 'Reminders of Him'

Hoover is teaming up with Lauren Levine to pen the screenplay for Reminders of Him. The film is said to be a "transformative feature about motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart." It follows the story of Kenna Rowan who, after spending five years in prison for a tragic mistake, returns home hoping to reconnect with her young daughter.

Novel's impact

'Reminders of Him' novel's success and film adaptation details

The novel, which was published in 2022, has sold more than 6.5M copies globally and has been translated into 45 languages. Expressing her excitement about the film adaptation, Hoover said, "I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan's world to life." She added that many readers have found something of themselves in Rowan's story of living with and through tragedy. The casting for the film is yet to be announced.

Production debut

Hoover and Levine's new production company, Heartbones Entertainment

Levine, who has previously worked with MTV, Nickelodeon, and Walden Media as a producer on the 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia, is teaming up with Hoover to produce Reminders of Him through their newly launched production company, Heartbones Entertainment. Levine called this project a "dream debut" for Heartbones. She stressed that their aim is to tell authentic stories about women's lives, just as Hoover has done successfully in publishing.

Potential sequel

Meanwhile, will 'It Ends With Us' see a sequel?

Meanwhile, Hoover's It Ends With Us adaptation turned into a sleeper hit, grossing $344M worldwide. Directed by Baldoni, the film was a massive success, especially considering its modest $25M budget. Despite Hoover having written a bestselling sequel, It Starts With Us, a follow-up film seems unlikely. Reports suggest that Lively and Baldoni didn't get along on set, making it doubtful that they would collaborate again as Lily and Ryle.