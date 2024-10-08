Colleen Hoover's novel 'Reminders of Him' heads to big screen
Universal Pictures has won a bidding war for the rights to adapt acclaimed author Colleen Hoover's novel Reminders of Him into a film. Per reports, the studio plans to release the movie on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine's Day. This will be the second adaptation of Hoover's work following the success of It Ends With Us, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
Hoover, Lauren Levine to co-write screenplay for 'Reminders of Him'
Hoover is teaming up with Lauren Levine to pen the screenplay for Reminders of Him. The film is said to be a "transformative feature about motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart." It follows the story of Kenna Rowan who, after spending five years in prison for a tragic mistake, returns home hoping to reconnect with her young daughter.
'Reminders of Him' novel's success and film adaptation details
The novel, which was published in 2022, has sold more than 6.5M copies globally and has been translated into 45 languages. Expressing her excitement about the film adaptation, Hoover said, "I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan's world to life." She added that many readers have found something of themselves in Rowan's story of living with and through tragedy. The casting for the film is yet to be announced.
Hoover and Levine's new production company, Heartbones Entertainment
Levine, who has previously worked with MTV, Nickelodeon, and Walden Media as a producer on the 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia, is teaming up with Hoover to produce Reminders of Him through their newly launched production company, Heartbones Entertainment. Levine called this project a "dream debut" for Heartbones. She stressed that their aim is to tell authentic stories about women's lives, just as Hoover has done successfully in publishing.
Meanwhile, will 'It Ends With Us' see a sequel?
Meanwhile, Hoover's It Ends With Us adaptation turned into a sleeper hit, grossing $344M worldwide. Directed by Baldoni, the film was a massive success, especially considering its modest $25M budget. Despite Hoover having written a bestselling sequel, It Starts With Us, a follow-up film seems unlikely. Reports suggest that Lively and Baldoni didn't get along on set, making it doubtful that they would collaborate again as Lily and Ryle.