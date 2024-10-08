Summarize Simplifying... In short The comedy-drama 'Khel Khel Mein', directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring a star-studded cast, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2024.

Despite a limited release and a box office clash with 'Stree 2', the film, a remake of the 2016 Italian film 'Perfect Strangers', is expected to reach a wider audience through its OTT release.

Lead actor Akshay Kumar remains optimistic about his diverse film choices, despite recent flops.

'Khel Khel Mein' OTT details out

When, where to watch Akshay's 'Khel Khel Mein' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:38 am Oct 08, 202411:38 am

What's the story The Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu starrer comedy-drama Khel Khel Mein is all set to make its digital debut in the second week of October. Although the film was released theatrically on August 15, 2024, it failed to perform at the box office as it clashed with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa. The movie received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Film details

'Khel Khel Mein' plot and box office performance

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is a comedy-drama about seven friends who decide to play truth or dare at a party. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, Madhumalti Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. Despite its star-studded cast and a ₹100cr budget, the film only earned ₹37.9cr in India and its total worldwide collection was ₹55.25cr.

Streaming details

'Khel Khel Mein' to stream on Netflix

Reports suggest that Khel Khel Mein will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. However, an official announcement from the producers or the OTT platform is still awaited. The film is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers and despite rave reviews, it had a limited release due to a clash with Stree 2 which dominated at the box office.

Actor's insight

Kumar's perspective on his film choices

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kumar spoke about his choice of films and the recent flop streak. He said, "People want to watch franchise films so I am doing them. Whatever people say, we have to try and understand." He added, "But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kind of cinema also." Despite its limited release due to box office competition, Khel Khel Mein will reach a wider audience with its OTT release.