'Singham Again': Ajay Devgn is charging this massive amount!
Rohit Shetty's latest installment in the Singham franchise, Singham Again, will be released in theaters on November 1. The film has been made on an estimated budget of ₹350-375 crore (excluding print and promotional costs). The ensemble cast features Bollywood heavyweights Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Deepika Padukone. Ahead of its release, let's see how much each actor is charging for their respective roles in the film.
Devgn's dual role in 'Singham Again' and his earnings
Devgn is all set to reprise his iconic role of Bajirao Singham in Singham Again after his performances in Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). As the lead actor, he is said to be taking home a whopping ₹35 crore. Apart from starring, Devgn is also one of the film's co-producers along with Shetty and Jyoti Deshpande.
Singh, Kapoor Khan, and Padukone's fees for 'Singham Again'
Singh will reprise his role as Bhalerao Sangram aka Simmba in the film for a reported fee of ₹10 crore. Kareena Kapoor Khan returns as Avni Kamath Singham and is reportedly earning ₹10 crore for her role. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone joins the franchise as the first female cop in Shetty's universe with a reported fee of ₹6 crore.
Kumar, Shroff, and Kapoor's earnings in 'Singham Again'
Kumar will return as Veer Sooryavanshi in the film, for which he will be paid ₹20 crore. Tiger Shroff will display his action chops in the Singham world as ACP Satya, for which he has been paid ₹3 crore. His father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff will play the villain Omar Hafiz, for which he will be paid ₹2 crore. Arjun Kapoor is also cast as a villain and is reportedly being paid ₹6 crore for his role in the film.