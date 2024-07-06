In brief Simplifying... In brief The sangeet of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani was a star-studded affair with Bollywood biggies Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh setting the stage on fire.

Khan grooved to his classic hit while Singh surprised the crowd by dancing to Khan's No Entry title song.

The event also saw global pop star Justin Bieber performing his chart-toppers, continuing the Ambani tradition of featuring global artists at their celebrations.

Radhika-Anant's sangeet ceremony was held on Friday in Mumbai

Salman-Anant groove; Ranveer dances to 'No Entry' at Radhika-Anant's sangeet

By Tanvi Gupta 09:41 am Jul 06, 202409:41 am

What's the story Billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony—held Friday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai—was a star-studded extravaganza. It was attended by the who's who of Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, and Janhvi Kapoor. But, it was the performances by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, alongside the groom, that truly stole the show. Videos of them grooving have gone viral, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Star performances

Khan and Ambani set the stage on fire!

In a viral video, Khan was seen sharing the stage with Ambani. They grooved to his classic hit Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from the 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. The actor rocked a sleek black outfit, while Ambani looked dapper in a blue and silver kurta. This wasn't a one-time gig for Khan at the Ambani wedding. Back in March, he joined Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan to light up the pre-wedding event for the family.

Energetic act

Singh energized the crowd with his performance

Singh also took to the stage, entertaining guests with his lively performance. He surprised everyone by dancing to the beats of Khan's No Entry title song Ishq Di Gali Vich. His attire for the evening included a silver-colored half-sleeve vest, denim, and sneakers. His wife, Padukone, who is currently expecting their first child, was spotted in the crowd wearing a purple and silver saree.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this crazy viral video!

Special performances

Justin Bieber was the 'sangeet' highlight!

Meanwhile, the sangeet wasn't just about Bollywood royalty. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber took center stage, belting out his chart-toppers Boyfriend, Sorry, and Baby. The crowd, including fellow celebrities, erupted in song and dance. Bieber's electrifying performance follows the trend set by the Ambanis earlier this year when they hosted pre-wedding celebrations featuring global artists like Katy Perry and Rihanna.

Wedding countdown

Pre-wedding festivities: Everything that happened so far

The sangeet is part of a series of pre-wedding festivities for Ambani and Merchant. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. This was followed by a Mameru ceremony—a Gujarati wedding tradition—on July 3. The main ceremonies will commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and the final event, Mangal Utsav, is scheduled for July 14.