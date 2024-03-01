Next Article

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are underway in Jamnagar

By Isha Sharma 06:36 pm Mar 01, 202406:36 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, have begun their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day affair, which began earlier on Friday, will be attended by the who's who of politics, business, showbiz, and sports. Check out the awe-inspiring schedule of these extravagant festivities.

Day 1

Day 1 schedule: Welcome brunch and 'An Evening in Everland'

The celebrations kicked off with a welcome brunch for guests at their hotel on Friday morning. Later, the evening's event, called "An Evening in Everland," reportedly began at 5:30pm at the conservatory, with attendees dressed in "elegant cocktail attire." The night will then feature welcome speeches from Ambani-Merchant family members and a captivating performance by Canadian entertainment company Cirque Du Soleil, inviting guests to "be mesmerized by a spectacle of extraordinary performances."

Day 1 highlights

Vantara Show, drone display, and Rihanna's performance

After the Cirque Du Soleil act, attendees will be treated to the Vantara Show, showcasing the beauty of the animal kingdom. Needless to say, the evening's highlight will be Rihanna's first-ever performance in India, for which she has reportedly been paid over Rs. 52cr! The night will conclude with a dinner and after-party, marking the "perfect end to a magical evening."

Day 2 and Day 3

Upcoming events: Animal visit, Mela Rouge, Tusker Trails, Hashtakshar

Day 2 will feature "A Walk on the Wildside" at Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar, with "Jungle Fever" as the dress code. Later, guests will change into "dazzling desi romance" outfits for Mela Rouge. We can expect A-list Bollywood celebrities to perform during this event. The final day (Sunday) includes two events: Tusker Trails, with "casual chic" attire, and Hashtakshar, calling for an elegant evening in heritage Indian wear. The wedding will take place on July 12.

Guests

Meanwhile, take a quick look at the celebrity guest list

The Ambani family is famous for throwing opulent parties quite often, and Bollywood is always a regular attendee at their functions. This pre-wedding celebration is no different, and stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt have arrived in Jamnagar. Also in attendance are Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Hardik Pandya, Saina Nehwal, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and DJ Bravo, among others.