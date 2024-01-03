It's official! Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare

It's official! Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare

By Tanvi Gupta Edited by Shreya Mukherjee

Ira Khan has married Nupur Shikhare!

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and her longtime boyfriend-fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare are married! On Wednesday afternoon, the couple reportedly registered their marriage at Mumbai's Taj Lands End Hotel. An intimate reception followed in the evening. In the presence of close ones, the day marked the joyous culmination of a love story that began with an engagement in September 2022. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Why does this story matter?

The journey of this much-talked-about lovebirds began in 2020 during a nationwide lockdown induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ira officially confirmed their union on social media approximately two years later. Shikhare, her now-husband, romantically proposed during a September 2022 cycling event, a heartfelt moment that Ira shared on her Instagram. Notably, the 26-year-old is the daughter of Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Uniquely, Shikhare ran 8km marathon to reach reception venue

Groom got married in his gym attire

Pre-wedding festivities kicked off with Kelvan, 'haldi' ceremonies

The couple commenced their pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan (Marathi wedding ritual) ceremony. The day before their marriage registry, both families participated in festivities at the groom's residence. The haldi ceremony was held on Tuesday. Ira, wearing a simple red saree, radiated ethereal charm alongside Shikhare in traditional attire. In the evening, Khan's friend-superstar Salman Khan hosted mehendi ceremony at his Galaxy Apartment residence.

Ira-Nupur have planned lavish wedding in Updaipur on this date!

After exchanging vows, the couple is set to host an opulent reception party for a select group of guests at the same venue. Subsequently, a lavish wedding in Udaipur is scheduled for Monday (January 8), followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13. Anticipated to be attended by Bollywood's elite, Khan has personally invited his film industry friends. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, know more about Ira's husband Shikhare

Born on October 17, 1985, in Pune, Maharashtra, Shikhare is a professional celebrity trainer, fitness enthusiast, and avid cyclist. Per reports, he frequently engages in events and also serves as the brand ambassador for Scott Sports India. Apart from training the Dangal actor and his daughter Ira, Shikhare has also worked with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, forming a close friendship with her.