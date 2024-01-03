Why did Salman Khan host Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's 'mehendi'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:05 pm Jan 03, 202412:05 pm

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are set to get hitched on Wednesday in Mumbai

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare. Ahead of their wedding on Wednesday, the haldi ceremony was held on Tuesday morning. Later, on Tuesday evening, a mehendi ceremony was hosted by Aamir's colleague, Salman Khan at his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra, Mumbai. But why did Salman host the ceremony for the to-be Mr. and Mrs.? It is for the decades-old friendship he shares with Aamir.

Salman's special gesture for his friend's daughter

It's no secret that the two Khans have been thick friends for many years. As per a Bollywoodlife report, quoting a source, Salman loves Aamir's daughter like his own. He made special arrangements to celebrate the couple's union. "Salman Khan has made special arrangements for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ahead of their wedding and we are in awe of the gesture by the superstar," said the report.

Looking back at Salman and Aamir's friendship

For many years now, Salman and Aamir have been known in the industry for the friendship they share. They initially disliked each other while they were filming 1994's Andaz Apna Apna. Their friendship blossomed when Aamir was going through a rough phase and Salman supported him to come out of it. Since then, there has been no looking back for the two.

Guests who attended the ceremony

The function was held for the family and close friends of Ira and Shikhare. Among those who attended the celebrations at Salman's residence included Aamir's elder son Junaid, his younger son Azad, his ex-wife-producer Kiran Rao, and also Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain. The Dangal actor's niece-actor Zayn Khan was also present at the function. She shared a few glimpses from the celebrations. She also posted a picture where she seemed to be applying henna to Shikhare.

Shikhare's adorable post for Ira, ahead of their wedding

A day before their traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony, Shikhare took to Instagram to share an image of him with Ira from their pre-wedding festivities. He posted a series of pictures along with an adorable caption that read: "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira I love you so much." The bride-to-be also responded with heart emojis in the comments section.

See glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities

Instagram post A post shared by nupur_popeye on January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am IST

Aamir on Ira's 'bidaai'

In a recent interview with News18, Aamir admitted that he is an emotional person and anticipates shedding many tears during Ira's bidaai. "On that day, I am going to cry a lot. My family has already started discussing how to take care of me. I am a very emotional person. I can't control my tears or my laughter. As the day nears, my emotions will only intensify. I am looking forward to it as it will be a special moment."

