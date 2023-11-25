Box office: 'Tiger 3' trajectory sees dip, signaling challenges

'Tiger 3' box office collection on day 13

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 made a dazzling Diwali debut on November 12, amassing Rs. 44.5cr in opening domestic collections. However, the film couldn't sustain the festive momentum, witnessing a decline in numbers post-Bhai Dooj. Despite this, it crossed the Rs. 400cr mark globally in 10 days. On day 13 (Friday), the film added an estimated Rs. 3.5cr to its coffer.

Why does this story matter?

Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Ek Tha Tiger (2012), directed by Kabir Khan. Continuing the Tiger franchise's legacy, the film centers around a new mission involving R&AW agent Tiger (Khan) and ex-ISI agent Zoya (Kaif). Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the main antagonist in Tiger 3.

'Tiger 3' inches closer to Rs. 260cr in India

On the 13th day of its release, Tiger 3's total collections in India surged to Rs. 258.87cr, per Sacnilk. Friday's earnings stood at an estimated Rs 3.5cr, with a 12.8% Hindi occupancy. Despite the debut of Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, with Farrey on Friday, industry experts predicted minimal impact on Tiger 3's performance. Farrey has reportedly collected Rs. 50 lakh on its first day.

Post-credits scenes unveil glimpses of next Spy Universe chapter

Tiger 3 shares space with hits like War and Pathaan in Yash Raj Films's Spy Universe. The film includes cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. A post-credits scene hints at the universe's next chapter, as Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) warns Agent Kabir (Roshan) from War (2019) about an imminent threat. The upcomingWar 2 also features Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR.

'Sam Bahadur,' 'Animal' to pose strong competition to 'Tiger 3'

Scheduled for release on December 1, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are set to go head-to-head, posing formidable competition for Tiger 3. Both films have generated significant buzz among audiences. Per Sacnilk, Animal is anticipated to make Rs. 50cr on its opening day, surpassing the initial earnings of Tiger 3. This clash promises an intense battle at the box office.

