Happy birthday, Rakhi Sawant: Times she taught us life lessons

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Nov 25, 202304:10 am

A fan-favorite, Rakhi Sawant turned 45 years old on Saturday

Rakhi Sawant is a star in herself. The paparazzi love her and so do her fans. Her antics make her one of the most hilarious stars. While she has mostly given us reasons to laugh, there are also times when she has shown her wise side. On her 45th birthday, we bring you the life lessons she gave us over the years.

Be unbothered while speaking your mind

Sawant has no filter when it comes to speaking her mind. She is brutally honest, and whether you like it or not, she will drop the truth bomb on you the way it's meant to be. While many avoid being honest about their opinions, and rather sugarcoat things, it is time we learn it from Sawant and speak candidly.

Be confident in yourself

To achieve anything in life, you need to have faith in yourself. Sawant is a fine example of how one needs to be confident in themselves. Be it wearing the most outrageous outfits or trying to find a parallel career (remember her contesting in elections?) she has been confident in every decision of her life. That's what we need to learn from her.

Love your family

From her Bigg Boss days to every opportunity she got to voice her opinion, Sawant always spoke of how important it is to have a family. Despite the estranged relationship with her father, and the broken marriage with Adil Khan Durrani, Sawant's faith in the importance of family has never deterred. After all, it's your family that makes you stronger in times of distress.

A little drama hurts no one

Why be all serious when you can be dramatic and have fun? Sawant has always shown us that being a little dramatic in life can sometimes be harmless. You don't have to be serious about everything. Rather, let loose, add a pinch of drama, and see how fun it can get. In her case, there has never been an end to drama though.