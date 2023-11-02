Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Times he impressed us with wit



By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Nov 02, 202302:10 am

Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 58-year-old on Thursday, will next be seen in 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. He's known as the King of Bollywood and the King of Romance. It also wouldn't be wrong to address him as the King of Wit, for he has always impressed us with wit and humor. On his 58th birthday, let's recall occasions when he won us over with his smart replies.

When Twitter user asked his help for a prom night

Fans of the actor look forward to his #AskSRK Q&A sessions where he tries to respond to fan tweets. Once, an X user sought Khan's help to find a prom partner for himself. "Sir please help me ask a girl for prom?" wrote the user, to which Khan said, "If I ask her, she won't go with you. Ha ha."

When he joked about getting detained by US immigration

Everyone is aware of the number of times Khan was detained in the United States of America by the Immigration Department. But Khan didn't leave an opportunity to crack a joke on his detention, too. He once said, "Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself, I always take a trip to the US. The immigration guys kick the star out of my stardom."

Calling his female co-stars his 'children'

Khan, a father of three was once asked how fatherhood had an impact on his acting career. The Badshah was quick to respond to the question and left everyone in splits. "Yeah, I treat all my heroines like children now. I pick them up, I cuddle them, I call them baby," he said in his reply, displaying his witty best once again.

On if he wakes up looking this good every morning

We all know that Khan has never shied away from bragging about how good he looks. During one of his interactions with the media, a reporter complimented the actor for his good looks and asked if he wakes up like this every morning. To this, he said, "No, I have to go through a plastic surgery every morning."

When asked to pick between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and SRK are the biggest Khans of Indian cinema, with fandoms spread across the globe. But if you ask SRK to pick his favorite actor between Salman and Aamir, you'll be left in awe of his sharp comeback. "Aamir Khan or Salman Khan? Don't dodge the question," asked a fan to which he said, "Don't ask dodgy questions."