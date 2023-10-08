Matt Damon birthday special: Movies that raked in over $100M

Matt Damon birthday special: Movies that raked in over $100M

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Oct 08, 202303:15 am

Hollywood actor Matt Damon celebrates his 53rd birthday on Sunday

Hollywood actor-filmmaker-writer Matt Damon celebrates his 53rd birthday on Sunday. From his breakthrough in Good Will Hunting to The Bourne franchise—Damon's career has been nothing short of stellar. He is not just a versatile actor; he is also the reigning king of the box office. Here, we explore Damon's top films that grossed over $100M, solidifying his position among Hollywood's most bankable actors.

'The Martian' (2015)

Filmmaker Ridley Scott's adaptation of Andy Weir's eponymous novel, The Martian, didn't just win hearts but conquered the box office with a staggering $630.6M worldwide collection. Damon led the charge as Mark Watney, a stranded astronaut, left to fend for himself on Mars. While he is part of a larger ensemble cast, Damon remarkably carries the weight of the movie on his spacesuit-clad shoulders.

'Invictus' (2009)

In the Clint Eastwood directorial Invictus, Damon plays Francois Pienaar, the captain of the South African rugby team. The film unravels the true story of Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman), who harnessed the power of sports to heal a divided nation after apartheid's end. It earned $122.2M worldwide, per reports. Freeman and Damon earned Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

The Bourne Ultimatum is where Damon truly embraced his role as the iconic superspy Jason Bourne. This threequel is the crown jewel of The Bourne franchise—setting the box office ablaze with $444.1M in global earnings. In this high-octane thriller, Bourne remains on a relentless quest to unearth the secrets of his past and confront those responsible for transforming him into a lethal assassin.

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

In Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning war epic, Saving Private Ryan, Damon plays the titular Private James Francis Ryan. The movie follows Tom Hanks as he leads a courageous band of soldiers to locate Private Ryan in Nazi-occupied France. This cinematic gem struck a chord with audiences worldwide, earning a staggering $482.3M. In 1998, it claimed the title of the second-highest-grossing film of the year.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

The 1997 film Good Will Hunting catapulted Damon into stardom and etched his name in Hollywood history. This film also earned him an Oscar, which he shared with his longtime cohort, Ben Affleck, for their outstanding screenwriting. The film also starred the late Robin Williams. Box office success was also on the cards for this gem, as it raked in an impressive $225.9M worldwide.