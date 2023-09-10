Anurag Kashyap's 51st birthday: Looking at celebrated director's acting roles

Written by Isha Sharma September 10, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Auteur Anurag Kashyap's niche filmmaking style has accorded him a distinctive position in Indian cinema. Kashyap has helmed some of Indian cinema's most remarkable films, such as the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Dev.D, and Black Friday. He is as effective in front of the camera as he is behind it, and on his 51st birthday, we look at some of his acting credits.

'AK vs AK' (2020)

A film I highly recommend, Vikramaditya Motwane's meta black comedy thriller AK vs AK pits Kashyap against Anil Kapoor. They play themselves in this pulsating drama centered around the kidnapping of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sounds bizarre? Wait till you watch this Netflix film! Several members of the Kapoor family also make an appearance, though the catch is they aren't aware Kashyap has kidnapped Sonam.

'Haddi' (2023)

Kashyap was most recently seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma's film Haddi, where he plays the primary antagonist, Pramod Ahlawat, and shares the screen with his frequent collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With this role, Kashyap proved that he is not just exceptional at writing solid, commandeering villains, but he is also skilled enough to bring them to life onscreen. You can stream it on ZEE5.

'Ghoomketu' (2020)

Pushpendra Nath Misra's Ghoomketu is stacked with an ensemble comprising Siddiqui, Kashyap, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Ragini Khanna, and Raghubir Yadav, among others. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh appear in cameos. In this drama, Kashyap surprised viewers with his role as a corrupt, laidback, disinterested police officer Badlani. Speaking about it, Kashyap once said, "I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easy."

'Happy New Year' (2014)

While Kashyap's role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year was a cameo and not a full-fledged one, it has stayed with the audience simply because of the hilarity of it. He plays the judge of a dance show, who gets blackmailed by Charlie's (Shah Rukh Khan) team to select them using a sleazy tape featuring him and his co-judge, played by Vishal Dadlani!

