Happy birthday, Rajkummar Rao: A kaleidoscope of his different roles

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 31, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Rajkummar Rao's last outing was as Tipu in Raj & DK's Netflix series 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Whether it's playing a homosexual cop, a deadly gangster, or a gullible boy from Chanderi, there is no role that Rajkummar Rao cannot play. With a career spanning a little over a decade, Rao has given us some of the most memorable performances. On his 39th birthday on Thursday (August 31), we take a look at titles where he displayed his acting versatility.

'Guns & Gulaabs'

Rao's latest work is the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, helmed by Raj & DK, which features Dulquer Salmaan and him in the lead roles. He essays the role of a gangster who initially worked at a garage shop, and is in love with a school teacher. His character had multiple elements, including humor, that made him shine bright through the series.

'Badhaai Do'

In 2022's social comedy-drama Badhaai Do, Rao essayed Shardul Thakur's character who's a closeted homosexual police officer. To avoid any marriage discussions at home, he initially pretends to be in a relationship with a subordinate. He eventually meets PT teacher Suman (Bhumi Pednekar), who is also homosexual. The two decide to marry in order to keep their sexuality a secret from their respective families.

'Stree'

One of the most iconic films of Rao's career is Amar Kaushik's 2018 horror comedy Stree. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, the film was set in the historical town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. It went on to become a huge success and has been revived for a sequel which is slated for a theatrical release in 2024.

'Queen'

Though Rao played a short role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, his character of Vijay Dhingra was pivotal to the film's plot. Rao essayed Ranaut's fiancé who called off the wedding just days before their marriage because their lifestyles don't match. A devastated Rani (Ranaut) decides to leave for her honeymoon in France, all by herself where she rediscovers herself as an independent woman.

'Shahid'

Shahid is touted as one of the path-breaking performances of Rao's career. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta, it's a biographical film based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a human rights lawyer and activist who was killed in 2010. The film was released in 2012 and won two National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Director.

