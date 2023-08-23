#BoxOfficeBuzz: Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' sells over 15,000 tickets

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' sells over 15,000 tickets

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 02:19 pm 1 min read

'Dream Girl 2' advance booking is open now

Ayushmann Khurrana is the breakout star of Bollywood in the last decade. The actor became one of the most commercially viable actors pre-pandemic and he had the Midas touch. However, post-pandemic, his films have not worked well at the box office. His upcoming film Dream Girl 2 will finally release on Friday and the advance booking numbers are quite impressive.

The movie is to gain momentum soon

Reportedly, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial has sold 15,500 tickets on its first day at the national chains (PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis). The quirky comedy is the spiritual sequel to Dream Girl which was successful at the box office. The trailer and the songs have been loved by viewers. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline