#3YearsOfGunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl: Here's why it is a must-watch film

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 12, 2023 | 07:37 pm 2 min read

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' was released three years ago

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released on this day three years ago. Centered around the remarkable journey of Saxena—one of the first women to fly in a combat zone for the Indian Air Force—the Sharan Sharma directorial offers an inspiring narrative, highlighting a woman's determination to break stereotypes while battling deep-seated misogyny. Here's what makes it a must-watch film.

Poignant ode to father-daughter relationship

This film pays a poignant ode to the father-daughter relationship. Saxena's father Anup—portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi—emerges as the force that supports her in realizing her dreams, even when society attempts to limit her aspirations. Anup's support becomes more so evident when Saxena's weight exceeds Air Force requirements by seven kilograms, and he encourages her and even designs a workout regime to lose weight.

Film stays honest to Saxena's personal account

Upon its release in 2020, the film—released on Netflix—found itself mired in controversy amid claims of allegedly playing around with facts and incorporating fabrications. If we overlook the above-mentioned claims, the film offers a straightforward portrayal of a girl's determination to reach the skies. The makers have made a concerted effort to stay honest to the personal account of the real Flight Lieutenant Saxena.

Raw observation of women in military

It's not a small irony that Saxena fights a misogynistic society with the help of her father, but when she undergoes training, she has to fight the inconveniences arising from the male-dominated hierarchy all alone! The film offers a raw observation of the experiences of women within the military. However, the Air Force had raised objections over the negative portrayal of its personnel.

Kapoor's realistic portrayal of Saxena

After Dhadak (2018) and Netflix's 2020 horror anthology film Ghost Stories, Kapoor embraced the challenging role of Saxena in her biopic. Kapoor underwent rigorous physical training to authentically embody the persona of the trailblazing aviator. She remarkably captured the essence of Saxena's journey, effectively portraying her struggles, aspirations, and eventual triumphs. Notably, the theatrical release of the film was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

