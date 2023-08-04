5 popular films slated for IFFM 2023 premiere

Entertainment

5 popular films slated for IFFM 2023 premiere

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

IFFM is slated to take place in Melbourne from August 11 to August 20

As August is here, the excitement around the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 is growing exponentially. Scheduled to take place in Melbourne, Australia from August 11 to August 20, the festival will witness movie premieres of about 100 films from across languages. Here are five of the many popular films that will be showcased at the film festival.

'Kennedy'

Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir thriller film Kennedy, which previously premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, is now set for its screening at the IFFM 2023. Starring Sunny Leone as Charlie, Rahul Bhat as Kennedy, and Mohit Takalkar as Rasheed Khan, among others, the film has also premiered at the prestigious Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

'The Storyteller'

After its screening at the Busan Film Festival, Paresh Rawal starrer The Storyteller is gearing up for its Australian premiere at the IFFM 2023. Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, it also features Revathi, Adil Hussain, Anindita Bose, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and others. It is said to be based on the short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, written by Satyajit Ray.

'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'

Anshuman Jha's directorial debut titled Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is also slated for its premiere at the festival. Featuring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhaninia, and Zoha Rahman, the film is a black comedy thriller. It's been selected as the Centrepiece Spotlight Film and is said to be the first Indian mainstream feature film that has been shot on a single lens.

'Ghoomer'

R Balki's upcoming title Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and others, is also on the list of popular films set for their premiere here. Ghoomer revolves around the story of a paraplegic sportsperson (Kher) and her coach (Bachchan). It will explore many themes but will mostly reflect on the passion for sports and determination.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

The latest Bollywood release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will also be reportedly premiering at the festival. Directed by Karan Johar, it features an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra, among others. The movie has marked the return of Johar as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Share this timeline