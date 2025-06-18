New Zealand approves 'magic mushrooms' for depression
What's the story
New Zealand has approved the medicinal use of psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in "magic mushrooms."
Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour announced that regulations have been relaxed to allow its use in treating certain types of depression.
However, psilocybin is still considered an unapproved medicine and can only be prescribed by a highly experienced psychiatrist for patients with treatment-resistant depression.
Treatment prospects
This is huge for people with depression: Seymour
"This is huge for people with depression who've tried everything else and are still suffering," Seymour said.
Psilocybin is a naturally occurring hallucinogenic substance found in certain types of mushrooms that can create hallucinations and altered states of mind.
The ACT Party leader added that if a doctor believes psilocybin could help, they should have access to it as a treatment option.
Prescription guidelines
NZ's strict regulations on psilocybin prescription
There will, however, be strict regulations governing the prescription of psilocybin in New Zealand.
The drug is not approved for general use and can only be prescribed by qualified professionals under specific circumstances.
Seymour also announced that melatonin will also soon be available over the counter at pharmacies.
"This is a common sense decision that will make melatonin more accessible in New Zealand than in many other countries and encourage suppliers to bring more products to our shelves."
Other uses
Other uses of psilocybin; places where it is legal
Psilocybin has been used recreationally and spiritually for a long time.
It is also used for therapeutic value in substance use disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other conditions such as cluster headaches.
In Australia, the use of psilocybin was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for treatment-resistant depression in 2023.
It is also under development for the treatment of depression and for various other indications in the United States and Europe but has not been approved.