My character has been criticized: Lizzo on sexual harassment allegations

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 03, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

Lizzo has been accused of sexual harassment and body shaming

Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo attracted the limelight for the wrong reasons after a lawsuit was filed against her on Tuesday in California. A couple of days later, the pop sensation finally opened up on the number of allegations put against her by three former dancers on Thursday. "My character has been criticized," wrote Lizzo in a tweet while defending herself.

Why does this story matter?

Three former dancers, namely Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, have filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her dance team, and also her production company. The three plaintiffs have accused the four-time Grammy Award winner of sexual harassment, body shaming, and false "imprisonment." The plaintiffs alleged they were sexually harassed at a nightclub in Amsterdam in 2022 when they were working with Lizzo.

Lizzo addressed allegations as 'sensationalized stories'

In a statement issued by her on Twitter, Lizzo called the allegations against her "sensationalized stories." "These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to be addressed (sic)."

'Wouldn't criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight'

One of the plaintiffs accused Lizzo of body shaming, further alleging she was fired over gaining weight. "There is nothing that I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely not criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

On being hurt after the allegations

In the long thread that she posted, she claimed being hurt by the allegations but was also thankful to those who supported her. "I'm hurt but I'll not let the good work that I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time," she concluded.

