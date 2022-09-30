India

Jharkhand: Teacher's face blackened for harassing, showing porn to students

Sep 30, 2022, 05:18 pm

The public action came on Thursday after villagers had filed a complaint on Wednesday.

Villagers in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand blackened the face of a government middle school teacher, garlanded him with shoes, and paraded him around on Thursday for allegedly showing porn to girl students and touching them inappropriately. Police intervened when the teacher was being paraded to the railway station by the locals, mostly women, and took him away to the police station for investigation.

Information Complaint was lodged on Wednesday

The incident was reported from Barajamda village in Noamundi block where the accused Prem Kumar Poddar is posted at the upgraded middle school. At least six students had complained to their parents about the teacher showing them porn and touching them inappropriately. The irate women on Wednesday had filed a complaint against the teacher with the Barajamda police, deputy commissioner, and district education officer.

Details Women gheraoed the police station demanding his arrest

Barajamda police station inspector Basudev Toppo said the case was being investigated. Sensing inaction despite filing complaints, the villagers held a meeting and decided to teach him a lesson. The women pulled out the accused from the village and were parading him when police took him away. Following this, the women gheraoed the police station demanding the teacher be jailed immediately.

Aftermath Accused used to barge in girls' toilet

The protest went on for hours before Kiriburu circle inspector Virendra Ekka reached there and tried to pacify the women by assuring action against the teacher. The women also thrashed the teacher while parading him around, reported Haribhoomi. The report says the teacher used to barge into the girls' toilet and used to beat them up for resisting his advances.

Previous incidents Lucknow teacher detained under POCSO Act

A teacher of a prominent private school in Lucknow was detained under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday for inappropriately touching a student during exam, reported IANS. The school terminated the teacher. Last week, a government primary school teacher was suspended for allegedly showing porn to students in Anni education block of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.