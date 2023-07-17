SM Entertainment responds amid NCT contract expiry speculations

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 02:30 pm 1 min read

NCT members' contract expires in 2024 or later

Ever since the speculations regarding BLACKPINK's future with their agency YG Entertainment started brewing, there are several reports emerging regarding other bands' future. Recently, fans were speculating about NCT's future with SM Entertainment since they started in 2016, the same as BLACKPINK. Now the agency has responded to speculations and revealed that the boy band's contract does not end until the end of 2024.

Contracts to expire in 2024 or later

SME spoke to a Korean news outlet Herald Business and said, "At the time that NCT signed their contracts, we factored in elements such as their military enlistment and overseas activities, so their contract periods were set to be longer than the usual." They stated that the contracts expire in 2024 or later. The spokesperson also emphasized differences between individual members.

NCT in a nutshell

NCT is a boy band consisting of 20 members. They have several sub units and collaborate with each other. Occasionally, they produce music together. The sub units include NCT 127, NCT Dream, and WayV, among others. They enjoy a huge fan following around the globe. The agency revealed that NCT Tokyo will be the last sub unit of 2023.

