BTS's V to release debut album: Singer's impressive music evolution

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 03, 2023 | 10:27 am 3 min read

BTS member V is all set to release his debut solo album in the third quarter of 2023

The members of the renowned K-pop group BTS are taking the world by storm with their solo endeavors. Following Jungkook's announcement of his debut song Seven, anticipation grew as V is also set to release his highly-awaited solo debut album in the third quarter of 2023. As we eagerly await V's debut, here are some of his remarkable songs that showcase his exceptional talent.

Why does this story matter?

The only two members remaining to release their solo albums from the K-pop group BTS are Jungkook and V. Among the two members, Jungkook is all set to make his highly-anticipated debut with a digital single titled Seven on July 14. Interestingly, even though V hasn't yet released his solo album, he achieved the status of most followed K-pop soloist on Spotify in May.

Is the track 'Maybe' a part of V's upcoming album?

To recall, in April, V treated his fans with an impromptu live session on Weverse, where the singer gave a tantalizing glimpse of a track titled Maybe. The song—which left fans speculating whether it would be a part of V's solo debut—appeared to be an all-English track exploring themes of love and distance. This sneak peek significantly raised the bar of anticipation among fans.

V has previously given soulful tracks 'Singularity,' 'Winter Bear'

V's soulful track Singularity (2018)—featured in BTS's album Love Yourself: Tear—is considered one of his best. The song is based on the book The Singularity is Near by Ray Kurzweil. Another V's mesmerizing track is Winter Bear—his first all-English track—that he personally produced, wrote, and composed. This song holds extra significance as it was a heartfelt tribute from V to his late grandmother.

'Sweet Night'

Despite his deep-pitched voice, V never failed to captivate audiences with his soothing songs. One such song is Sweet Night—which he sang for the K-drama Itaewon Class. The song boasts soulful lyrics that portray the longing for a loved one and has become one of the most heartwarming tracks by the singer. Notably, the track was chosen to be the best OST of 2020.

'Inner Child'

Hailing from BTS's album Map of the Soul: 7, Inner Child stands as a heartfelt tribute from V to his younger self, who faced numerous challenges as a budding artist in the world of K-pop. The track deeply resonates with the singer's personal struggles and serves as an introspective letter that V penned to himself, embodying a powerful message of self-reflection and growth.

