After lawsuit win, all 12 LOONA members are now free
Loona stans, we have the perfect news for the weekend! Yes, after all the turmoil and legal battle, the 12 members of LOONA won their lawsuits against the agency BlockBerry Creative. Reportedly, the Seoul High Court's civil affairs department ruled in favour of the remaining five members—Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Go Won. Their contracts with BlockBerry Creative have been suspended.
Court's verdict and fans' reaction
As per a report on Seoul Kyungjae, the court stated that transferring the members' contracts to Universal Japan was not right and was done without the written consent of the members. Fans are happy with this news and have been sharing it on social media. Recently, LOONA's HyunJin and ViVi joined a new agency, called CTDENM, established by a former employee of BlockBerry Creative.