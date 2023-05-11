Entertainment

BLACKPINK Jennie confirmed to attend Cannes for 'The Idol'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 04:21 pm 1 min read

Jennie will attend Cannes Film Festival

One of the most coveted film festivals, Cannes Film Festival is around the corner. The upcoming festival is going to be huge for K-pop stans as BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to attend the festival for The Idol. Earlier, her agency YG Entertainment had revealed the Cannes invitation but has now confirmed Jennie's participation. Fans are elated to see their favorite star at the festival.

Everything we know about 'The Idol'

YG Entertainment stated, "Jennie will attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 22." The Idol is a new series which will premiere at Cannes for the Out of Competition category. It is created by Sam Levinson. The story revolves around a singer falling in love with a cult leader. It also marks Jennie's acting debut. The show will premiere for public on June 4.

