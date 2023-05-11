Entertainment

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador of Gucci

Written by Aikantik Bag May 11, 2023, 01:59 pm 1 min read

Alia Bhatt is a global sensation. She has been ticking off all the big boxes in her career path. From gracing the red carpet at Met Gala to becoming a part of huge projects like RRR and Heart of Stone, she is doing it all. Now, Bhatt has become the first ever Indian to become a global ambassador of the noted luxury brand Gucci.

Gucci looks forward to a stronger hold in Indian market

Bhatt attended her first show with Gucci's upcoming Cruise 2024 showcase in Seoul. Bhatt is the new addition to the coveted list of ambassadors which includes Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Harry Styles, and the K-pop group NewJeans. This move will help the mega luxury brand to mark a stronger presence in the Indian market. Wishing Alia Bhatt, all the best!

