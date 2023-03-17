Lifestyle

5 summer outfits college-goers should invest in

Written by Sneha Das Mar 17, 2023, 07:39 pm 2 min read

Ladies, invest in these comfortable and fashionable college-wear this summer

One of the constant struggles faced by fashion-inspired college-goers is putting together an interesting outfit for the next day. Most college-going girls feel lethargic in the morning to mix and match the clothing they have in their cluttered wardrobes. Having some classic clothing pieces or ensembles in the wardrobe makes the job much easier. Here are five summer clothing every you should invest in.

A classic white shirt with a perfect pair of jeans

Outfits for college-goers must be casual and comfortable yet elegant and stylish. Invest in a perfect pair of jeans that will give you that extra boost of confidence. You can go for blue or black straight-fit, boyfriend, or mommy jeans according to your choice. Pair it with a classic white t-shirt. You can tuck the t-shirt into the jeans for a cool look.

A casual kurta with leggings

A kurta is not only fashionable but also light and comfortable. You can invest in a light colored well-fitted cotton kurta and pair it up with contrasting-colored leggings or palazzo to keep things simple. Go for pastel shades like beige, powder blue, or light pink, and complete your look with minimal accessories, traditional flats, and a small bindi.

A super-cool shirt dress

A cool and casual loose-fitted shirt dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. It is comfortable and looks stunning and trendy at the same time. The t-shirt dress first appeared in the West in the 1950s as part of Christian Dior's post-World War II "New Look" couture designs. You can go for a bright-colored t-shirt dress with a quirky quote written on it.

Tank top with trousers

A tank top is a must-have for every stylish college student since it gives a sporty and uber-chic vibe. You can go for a black or white tank top with some lace decoration at the neck. Bright-colored tank tops are also a great choice. Pair it up with dark-grey or beige-colored trousers and complete your look with white sneakers and a backpack.

An ethnic skirt with a shirt

You can try an Indo-western look heading to college by opting for a long ethnic skirt in a nice ikkat or batik print. Pair the skirt with a nice t-shirt for an Indo western look. Fold up the sleeves to add some oomph to the ensemble. You can also pair the skirt with a short kurta and wear simple oxidized jewelry.