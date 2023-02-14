Lifestyle

5 types of boundaries that will make your relationship stronger

Boundaries are extremely important in romantic relationships. We set boundaries to not feel disrespected, taken advantage of, or hurt. Knowing your's and your partner's limits and needs can improve your relationship and keep it healthy and strong for the long term. Boundaries in a relationship have many forms. Here are the five that you need to maintain to forge a healthy relationship.

Emotional boundaries

In romantic relationships, maintaining emotional boundaries is about maintaining individuality. When you maintain your emotional boundaries, it's a call for protecting one's sense of self. Emotional boundaries may look like asking for personal space when you are working or voicing your concerns rather than holding onto resentment. Healthy emotional boundaries include limitations on when to share, and when not to share, personal information.

Physical boundaries

You set physical boundaries to protect your body, privacy, and personal space. It can be possible that you might not be as comfortable with frequent physical touches as your partner may be. Or, your partner may not be comfortable with PDA. Physical boundaries can look like setting rules for how or when you are touched as well as who you are comfortable touching you.

Sexual boundaries

To build a trusting relationship, it is important to discuss the nitty-gritty of what's allowed, and what sort of sexual acts or behaviors are off the limits. Sexual boundaries refer to the frequency of sex, sexual comments, unwanted touch, consent, or prohibition around others' involvement in your sex life. Healthy sexual boundaries are based on an understanding of each other's limits and desires.

Financial boundaries

Financial boundaries simply refer to money. This can look like setting rules for how much goes into savings, setting a budget for purchases, and how much discretion each partner has over the other's income. Conversations about money can be uncomfortable, but it is necessary. If you have clarity of your financial goals, it will then be easier to set financial boundaries with each other.

Intellectual boundaries

Each one of us is brought up with a different set of values and ideas. We abide by those and want them to be respected by others, and more so by our significant others. Our values and thoughts are what sets us apart from the rest and make us truly unique individuals. Setting intellectual boundaries is a way to protect that uniqueness about us.