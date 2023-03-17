Lifestyle

Going camping? Make sure you pack these essentials

Written by Sneha Das Mar 17, 2023, 08:19 pm 3 min read

These items are a must-have on your camping trip

Camping is one of the best ways to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and spend some peaceful and serene time amidst nature. Camping allows you to connect with the natural environment while enjoying fun outdoor activities and indulging in some roasted chicken and marshmallows! Here are some essentials that you must pack before setting out on a camping trip.

A tent and sleeping bag

Pack a good-quality tent appropriate for the weather of the camping spot. If two people are going to stay, choose a smaller tent and go for a larger one for four or more people. A sleeping bag is another essential item to pack. If you are traveling somewhere cold, choose a well-insulated sleeping bag of goose-down material. Also, carry a sleeping mat.

First aid kit

It is common to get a cut or sprain while camping. However, you must have an emergency medical kit to tackle any unforeseen situations as the area you are camping in might not have efficient health care nearby. Carry bandages, sanitizers, antiseptic wipes, medical tapes, bug spray, gauze, scissors, aspirin, mosquito repellant, personal medicines, and burn ointment. Also, pack a snake bite kit.

Carry proper clothing

You must pack your clothes and accessories according to the weather. Some of the essential clothing and accessories include t-shirts, sweatshirts, hiking boots, hats, sunglasses, multiple pairs of socks and underwear, and jackets. If you are traveling to a cold place, carry warm clothes while for rainy weather, raincoats, umbrellas, and gumboots are necessary. Do not forget to carry an extra pair of shoes.

Compass and maps

Carrying maps and a compass might sound old-fashioned to you in the age of technology and smartphones. But your phone's network might not work in certain areas or run out of battery. That is when you will need these items for navigation. You can get a map of that particular area along with a compass to find directions easily and not get lost.

Headlamps, torches, or flashlights

Lanterns, torches, or flashlights are a must to carry on your camping trip as it is not safe to roam around in the dark nor is it advisable to sleep in a completely dark tent. Portable and battery-powered lights or solar lamps will come in handy to locate an item or step out to pee in the dark. You can also use hands-free headlamps.

Carry enough water bottles and a firestarter

We can't stress enough why you need to stay hydrated on your camping trip. While you may get clear water streams and ponds to drink water from at certain places, they aren't available everywhere. Carry a large water bottle and fill it every time you see a source of clear water. A firestarter is another crucial item that'll assist you in arranging a bonfire.