Boosting fertility with yoga? It's possible with these asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 17, 2023, 08:05 pm

Perform these yoga asanas to stimulate your reproductive organs

Yoga is one healing practice that you can incorporate into your daily lifestyle to enjoy its many benefits, especially if you are dealing with infertility. Yes, you read that right! As per many studies, yoga has shown promising results in increasing fertility in both men and women. And it is also safe to practice. Try these five effective yoga asanas to boost fertility.

Janu Sirasana

This yoga pose stimulates the thyroid gland, which helps increase fertility. Sit with one leg stretched out and the other's foot on the inner thigh. Exhale, bend at the hips, hold the extended foot with both hands, and stretch your spine. To change pose, inhale and lift up, straighten the other leg, and return to staff pose. Try the same with the other leg.

Balasana

Start by sitting on your heels, bending forward, resting your torso between your thighs, and keeping your head stable on the ground. Now stretch your hands forward over your head and stay there for a couple of seconds. This restorative yoga asana increases blood flow and relieves stress, both of which improve one's chances of conception.

Hastapadasana

Stand straight with your feet apart. Now inhale and extend your arms overhead. Once done, exhale and bend forward toward the feet. Let your palms rest on the floor as you hold this posture for 20-30 seconds. This yoga pose releases all stress from your abdomen, and with regular practice, it can increase your chances of conceiving as well.

Paschimottanasa

As you sit down on your yoga mat and stretch your legs outward, exhale, bend forward, and try to hold your toes with your hands. If facing difficulty, you can hold your ankles instead. Now keep your back straight and try to rest your face on your knees. This yoga pose is great for women as it stimulates the uterus and ovaries for conception.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and ensure that your heels are pulled toward the body. Keep your arms beside you and then lift your thighs and hips. Now tighten your glutes and hold your ankles with your hands. This yoga asana helps women stimulate their reproductive organs and increase their chances of pregnancy.