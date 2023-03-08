India

India sees a huge increase in flu and adenovirus cases

Mar 08, 2023

The double whammy of respiratory issues have become a cause of concern for public health

A dramatic increase in both influenza and adenovirus has become a major subject of concern in India. While adenovirus is limited to West Bengal, influenza has gripped the whole nation. Both of these are common viruses that can cause respiratory illnesses but are distinct from each other. So, how can you tell them apart?

Adenovirus has jolted West Bengal killing 40 children till now

Adenovirus has shaken up West Bengal, claiming the lives of 40 children in just 10 days. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to take precautions by wearing face masks. Affected children complain of throat infections and stomach aches along with a high fever; some also experience respiratory discomfort. This has sparked fear among parents whose kids were born during the pandemic.

It doesn't end here; influenza cases have been rising too

There is another health issue that's been the cause of concern lately. Doctors are reporting a 2.5x rise in patients with acute respiratory symptoms of the flu. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus is to blame for the rise in flu and viral fever cases across the country, which is commonly dubbed Spring influenza.

How to tell these two illnesses apart?

Influenza A subtype H3N2 and adenovirus can cause similar symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches. While influenza A subtype H3N2 typically has a rapid onset of symptoms, with fever and body aches starting within a few hours to a day of exposure to the virus, adenovirus has a more gradual onset, with symptoms developing over several days.

The severity of the illnesses differs too

Another difference between adenovirus and H3N2 is the intensity of the illness caused. While both can cause serious problems, the flu is more likely to result in severe illness and hospitalization, particularly in susceptible populations such as children﻿, older adults, and individuals with underlying health concerns. Adenovirus infections, on the other hand, are more likely to cause mild to severe symptoms in healthy people.

Vaccine is available for the flu, but not for adenovirus

There is a vaccine available for the flu, including influenza A subtype H3N2, but there is currently no vaccine available for adenovirus. The flu vaccine is formulated each year based on predictions about which strains of the virus will be most prevalent during the upcoming flu season. In contrast, there is no widely available vaccine for adenovirus yet.