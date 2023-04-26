Entertainment

CinemaCon 2023: Early reviews out for 'The Flash'

CinemaCon 2023: Early reviews out for 'The Flash'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 26, 2023, 12:51 pm 2 min read

A little before the official trailer of The Flash was released on Tuesday, the makers of the Ezra Miller starrer held a special screening for theater owners at CinemaCon. This comes in roughly about two months before the film releases in worldwide cinema halls on June 16. Meanwhile, the early reviews of the DC film after its screening are out.

Why does this story matter?

Before its screening in Las Vegas, the new trailer was unveiled by the makers. The excitement for the superhero film among DC fans is mainly for DC's iconic superhero character, Batman. Interestingly, the film will feature two Batmans.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, it marks the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batmen. Also joining them is Sashe Calle as Supergirl.

'Best superhero film'

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery has seen the film at least thrice. "It's the best superhero movie I've ever seen," said the executive, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. Similarly, DC Studios's co-head, Peter Safran, is also all praise for the movie, especially Miller and Muschietti. Erik Davis also tweeted about The Flash calling it "among the best superhero films ever made."

Get ready to witness the reset of DC Universe

The nearly three-minute-long trailer shows glimpses into The Flash's world with the two Batmen and Supergirl girl joining him. The 2013 film, Man of Steel's General Zod is also seen in the upcoming movie as Michael Shannon reprises his character. The film resets the DC Universe using Barry Allen/The Flash's power to change the past and the future.

Miller and Affleck return to work again

The first time when Affleck's Batman and Miller's The Flash crossed paths was for the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. They also played cameos in Suicide Squad, after which they teamed up for Justice League which release in 2017. However, The Flash is their first major collaboration in the DC universe, and potentially their last too.