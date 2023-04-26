Entertainment

Ed Sheeran accused of copying Marvin Gaye classic, attends trial

Ed Sheeran attends copyright trial in Manhattan

Ed Sheeran is one of the generation-defining popstars who has made the audience fall in love with his lyrics, soothing-yet-catchy music and his goofy persona. The actor has delivered some chart-busting numbers over the years. Now, Sheeran has been accused of copying his ballad Thinking Out Loud from Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On and is facing trial for the same.

Locking horns due to similar chords of the two songs

Sheeran attended the trial at a federal court in Manhattan and testified that he and his collaborator Amy Wadge wrote this song thinking about his aged grandparents. They spoke about the similar chord progression of the two songs. The family of Ed Townsend, producer of Gaye's classic urged the court to use common sense. Interestingly, many pop songs have similar chord progressions.

