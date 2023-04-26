Entertainment

4 years of 'Avengers: Endgame': Best and most memorable moments

4 years of 'Avengers: Endgame': Best and most memorable moments

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 26, 2023, 10:58 am 3 min read

'Avengers: Endgame' completes four years. Check out the best and most memorable moments from the iconic film

Today, four years ago, Marvel Studios came to theaters with their highly-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame, which wrapped up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase III—Infinity Saga. Considered a pop culture phenomenon, with a global box office haul of $2.8B, it became the highest-grossing film of all time. On its fourth anniversary, here's a nostalgic look back at the most memorable moments from this iconic film.

'Avengers…assemble!'

When it started to look like the beginning of the end as Thanos gave the "Big Three" (Thor, Captain America, Iron Man) a beatdown, the Captain hears something. As he looks to his left, mystical portals begin opening, from where superheroes like Black Panther, Falcon, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man enter. Finally, Captain delivers the long-awaited catchphrase: "Avengers...assemble!" With this, the final battle gets underway.

'I am Iron Man…'

A perfect monumental scene, where the emotions get to the peak comes when the invincible Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) rips off Infinity Stones from Thanos's grasp as he attempts to shred the universe with the "snap." After Tony Stark uses them to snap the Mad Titan, he utters the words, "I am Iron Man," bringing his character arc full circle in the MCU.

A-Force assembles

It goes without saying that the final battle was the most intense battle in the history of cinema, that kept us on the edge of our seats. One of the most iconic and rewatchable moments came when Marvel's female superheroes cleared the path for Captain Marvel, as she tries to destroy Thanos's command ship. This scene represented the awesomeness of MCU's female characters.

The death of Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow's death was a major turning point in the entire film. When Clint Barton and Romanoff were tasked to obtain the Soul Stone, it was only a matter of time before we realized that someone's sacrifice would eventually lead to obtaining the prestigious orange gem. After being a constant in MCU's films, Romanoff's tragic death was the most devastating moment.

Captain America's final dance with Peggy Carter

All good things come to an end! As much as it ached to bid adieu to Big Three, deep down there was a level of satisfaction with how their characters have come full circle. One of the most satisfying moments was watching Captain America finally get that dance with Peggy Carter after he decides to stay in the past and live a full life.

Poll Would you like to know more about Marvel Cinematic Universe?