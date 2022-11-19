Entertainment

We'd probably close book: Chris Hemsworth on Thor's MCU conclusion

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 19, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

Chris Hemsworth opened up about the conclusion of Thor in MCU

When Thor: Love and Thunder confirmed that "Thor will return," nothing could make the fans of the "god of thunder" happier. However, Chris Hemsworth has now hinted that when he dons the Thor cape next time, it could be the last time that he ever does that. In a recent interview, Hemsworth spoke about a possible ending for Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor is one of the original MCU Avengers to be featured in four solo movies, namely Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and the most recent Thor: Love and Thunder.

With several other Avengers, such as Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, getting their conclusions in the recent past, it looks like Thor will also eventually make his MCU exit soon.

Speaking of Thor's conclusion, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth said, "I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it (played Thor) again... I feel like it'd probably be the finale," hinting at a possible end for the character. He, however, clarified, "But that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans."

But Hemsworth may still step into Thor's shoes again. On returning as Thor, he said, "I'm completely open to it if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world." "I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time," Hemsworth added, hinting at the possibility of Thor's return.

Will Thor face the same fate as Iron Man, who died in Avengers: Endgame? Answering this, Hemsworth said, "You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero...I don't know—am I at that stage? Who knows?" Meanwhile, Hemsworth has several projects in his line-up, including his documentary Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2, and Furiosa.