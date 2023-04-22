Entertainment

Iron Man, Captain America: 5 best character arcs in MCU

Apr 22, 2023

5 best character arcs in Marvel Cinematic Universe

It would be an understatement to say that Marvel Cinematic Universe has created the most expansive universe in cinematic history! With an ever-growing web of stories, spanning over two dozen movies—it goes without saying that the heart of the MCU is its characters—each with its own unique journey. Let's take a closer look at the character arcs of some of the most iconic superheroes.

Tony Stark aka Iron Man

We were introduced to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a billionaire playboy and philanthropist in 2008. He started off as a selfish, egoistical man, who only cared about his own success. But, soon as he faced challenges, he realized the importance of sacrifice. So much so, that he sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame (2019), which was a sad but perfect culmination of his arc.

Steve Rogers aka Captain America

Captain America had arguably the saddest but most satisfying ending. A scrawny child from Brooklyn—Rogers always aimed to do what was right—even if that meant putting himself on the line. In an alternative timeline, he hands his shield over to Sam Wilson (Falcon), indicating that he has passed the mantle to him. He chooses a peaceful life with the love of his life Peggy.

Bruce Banner aka Hulk

In the MCU, Hulk's character arc is primarily centered around his struggle with his alter-ego, Bruce Banner. His journey started off when a gamma radiation accident transforms him into the Hulk, whenever he gets excessively angry or stressed, and Banner always saw it as a curse. In Avengers: Endgame, he finally learns to embrace the Hulk and merge his two identities, becoming Professor Hulk.

Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Peter Parker's (Spider-Man) arc is all about growing up and taking on responsibility, as initially he only wanted to use his superpowers to impress his crush, only to realize later that being a superhero means more than that! Mentored under the wing of Stark in Captain America: Civil War, he grew massively over time and went from battling super-soldiers to alien armies in Endgame.

The God of Thunder, Thor

From losing his hammer to losing his mother, and finally losing his father in Thor: Ragnarok—Thor has arguably had the hardest life! It was in Avengers: Infinity War that he gained a new sense of purpose in defeating Thanos. A full embrace of his role is evident in Thor: Love and Thunder when he chooses to live a free life.