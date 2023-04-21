Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at 'Big 5' film festivals in the world

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at 'Big 5' film festivals in the world

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 21, 2023, 05:46 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the major film festivals of the world

Each year, several film festivals organized in different countries host filmmakers, critics, actors, and cinephiles from all around the world. These film festivals are also a pathway for directors and actors to shoot to critical acclaim and several films that premiere at these events go on to make it big worldwide. Here are the "Big 5" film festivals of the world.

Berlin International Film Festival

Founded in 1951, the Berlin International Film Festival takes place in Berlin, Germany. It has nine different sections, namely: Competition, Berlinale Special, Encounters, Berlinale Shorts, Panorama, Forum & Forum Expanded, Generation, Perspectives on German Cinema, and Retrospective, Berlinale Classics & Homage. This year, it took place in February and screened movies such as She Came to Me, On the Adamant, and Afire.

Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest fests in the world and was started in 1932. The event draws notable A-listers each year. Last year, some popular titles that premiered at the VFF include Don't Worry Darling, The Whale, The Banshees of Inisherin, Bones and All, and Tár. The Whale, Tár, and The Banshees of Inisherin were subsequently nominated at the Oscars.

Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival takes place each year in Cannes, France, and in addition to hosting some stellar, modern-day classics, it is also known for celebrities' red-carpet looks. The festival was started in 1946 and this year, it will take place from May 16 to May 27. Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, will screen at the Midnight Screening section.

Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival, which is organized in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was founded in 1976, and per Variety, it's "second only to Cannes in terms of high-profile pics, stars, and market activity." Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer social drama Zwigato premiered at TIFF last year. It was directed by Nandita Das and was released theatrically in India in March this year.

Sundance Film Festival

This year, the Sundance Film Festival took place in January and witnessed the premiere of films such as Talk To Me, Flora and Son, The Persian Version, The Pod Generation, Shortcomings, Theater Camp, Bad Behavior, Divinity, Jamojaya, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, etc. It has been going strong since 1978 and is reportedly the largest independent film festival in the United States of America.