Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn split after 6 years: Their relationship timeline

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 09, 2023, 11:02 am 3 min read

Singer Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn break up after 6 years of dating

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn's love story has come to an end as reports abound that they have called it quits. The news has come as the 33-year-old crooner is traveling across the United States for her sold-out The Eras Tour, at which Alwyn was not spotted. The duo has reportedly broken up after six years of dating.

Split was amicable, not dramatic: Reports

Entertainment Tonight first reported that a source close to the couple confirmed the news of their breakup. Suggesting the "split was amicable" and "not dramatic," it quoted the source as saying, "The relationship had just run its course. It's why he (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any Swift shows." To note, Swift's The Eras Tour is going to head to Tampa, Florida, this week.

Relationship timeline: Met at 2016 Met Gala

Many reports determine that Swift and Alwyn first met in 2016 as her song Dress from the album Reputation (2017) might refer to their first meeting. The lyrics in question: "Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached." Interestingly, Swift's hair was indeed bleached at the 2016 Met Gala. To recall, she was still dating Calvin Harris in 2016.

News of their relationship broke in 2017

After months of speculations, The Sun broke the news that the couple had been secretly dating for months. The news outlet cited a source who stated Swift flew to see the British actor in London "via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen." "She's been walking around with [Alwyn] using disguises," the report stated.

Swifties speculated that Alwyn has served as Swift's muse

Since the time Swift-Alwyn met, Swifties (Swift's fans) have picked several details in her songs. Remember the Ready For It (2017) song? The numbers 89 (Swift's birth year) and 91 (Alwyn's birth year) appear in its music video. Moreover, in Swift's Netflix documentary—Miss Americana—there's a scene where she serenades Alwyn with Call It What You Want while mouthing the words "I love you."

When Swift shut the engagement rumors

With each new album, Swift wrapped her love in lyrics, and her fans dissected them piece by piece. Be it Gorgeous, Lover, or Folklore, her songs have presented a story in themselves. In 2019, reports swirled that their engagement was not far off. However, in late 2020, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Swift shut down engagement rumors when she called Alwyn her "boyfriend."