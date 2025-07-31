Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' delayed again? Here's what we know

Prabhas 's highly anticipated horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, is reportedly getting delayed again. The film, which was earlier scheduled for an April 2025 release, was pushed to December 5. However, fresh reports suggest that it may now be eyeing a Sankranthi 2026 release on January 9. An official confirmation is still awaited.

Film overview More about 'The Raja Saab' The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy about a carefree young man who hopes to make quick money by selling his ancestral mansion. However, he soon discovers that the house has a dark secret. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in pivotal roles. It will be Prabhas's first venture into the horror-comedy genre after several action and fantasy dramas.

Production update Many scenes still left to shoot Apart from The Raja Saab, Prabhas has several projects in the pipeline. His period drama, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is unlikely to wrap up by September. Moreover, The Raja Saab still has three songs and an action sequence left to shoot. The film features a unique Haveli set that is 41,256 sq ft in size—the largest horror set ever built in India.