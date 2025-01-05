Shahid Kapoor is gritty and raw in electrifying 'Deva' teaser
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Shahid Kapoor's latest film, Deva, has finally been released by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.
The release comes after two intriguing posters that gave a glimpse into the intense world of Deva, defined by Kapoor's fierce and electrifying presence.
The film will be released on January 31.
Teaser highlights
'Deva' teaser showcases Kapoor's versatility and intensity
The teaser offers a perfect mix of Kapoor's high-octane action scenes and his impressive dance moves.
A master of versatility, Kapoor seems determined to push the envelope with his unhinged cop role in the film.
Going by the teaser, his character is also slightly reminiscent of his roles in Kabir Singh and Udta Punjab.
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
Welcome to Deva’s world - where action speaks louder than words! 💯#DevaTeaser Out Now.— Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms) January 5, 2025
🔗-https://t.co/2We0dsBF4z
Releasing in cinemas on 31st January.@shahidkapoor @hegdepooja @pavailkgulati #RosshanAndrrews #SiddharthRoyKapur #UmeshKrBansal #BobbySanjay @hussainthelal…
Legacy tribute
'Deva' pays tribute to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan
Apart from its thrilling content, Deva also pays tribute to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.
Kapoor captures the powerful aura of Bachchan through the film's theme, making the film even more intriguing.
Directed by celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde.