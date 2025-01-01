Summarize Simplifying... In short Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'Deva' has unveiled its first look, drawing inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's iconic film Deewar.

The action-thriller, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in his Bollywood debut, also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

The action-thriller, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in his Bollywood debut, also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Kapoor plays a rebellious cop, with Hegde as a journalist, and the film is set to premiere earlier than expected on January 31, 2025.

'Deva' releases on January 31, 2025

'Deva': Shahid Kapoor's first look has a Big B connection!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated action thriller Deva revealed its first motion poster on Wednesday, marking a New Year surprise from Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios. The poster showcased Kapoor in a fresh, raw look, sparking excitement among fans. However, what particularly caught attention was the subtle connection to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, leaving fans speculating about the intriguing link between the two stars and the film's plot.

Release update

'Deva' release date preponed to January end

In the poster, Kapoor showcases a fierce look inspired by a famous still of Bachchan from his iconic film Deewar. The background music, Marji Cha Maalik, added a sassy vibe, enhancing the overall intensity. Initially slated for a February 14, 2025 release, the makers of Deva announced an earlier premiere on January 31, 2025. The news was shared with a post that read: "Sit tight, 'cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think."

Take a look at the announcement post here

Directorial debut

'Deva' marks Rosshan Andrrews's Hindi film debut

The film is directed by noted Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, who is making his Bollywood debut. The action-packed movie stars Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The film also stars Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait in supporting roles. In this thriller, Kapoor is said to be playing a "brilliant but defiant police officer," while Hegde plays a journalist.