Rajinikanth's action drama 'Vettaiyan' is nearing the ₹130cr mark at the box office, currently standing at ₹124.80cr.

The film, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil, will soon stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Director TJ Gnanavel has expressed interest in creating a prequel to further explore the story.

'Vettaiyan' box office collection

Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' nears ₹130cr mark

By Isha Sharma 01:12 pm Oct 19, 202401:12 pm

What's the story Rajinikanth's latest film, Vettaiyan, has concluded its first week at the box office with a total collection of approximately ₹122.15cr nett. Despite a strong start over the Dussehra (extended) weekend, earning ₹31.7cr on its opening day, the film's earnings have been steadily declining throughout its first week. This trend is unusual for a Rajinikanth blockbuster which typically sees collections rise after the opening day, at least during the first weekend.

First week earnings

'Vettaiyan' earnings on Friday and cast ensemble

The film made only ₹2.65cr on Friday, with the maximum turnout recorded during the night shows (23.54%). Its total collection now stands at ₹124.80cr. The action drama, directed by TJ Gnanavel, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil, with supporting performances by Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh. It will reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical journey.

Prequel plans

'Vettaiyan' director Gnanavel expresses interest in prequel

During a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, Gnanavel revealed his desire to make a prequel to Vettaiyan. He said, "I'm more interested in developing a prequel that could dive deeper into Athiyan's journey." "This adds layers to the existing story. Encounter killings have always affected me when I read about them in the news." The film was produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and released on October 10.