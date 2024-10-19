What to expect from 'Stranger Things' series finale
David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, has dropped some interesting hints about the upcoming season, particularly the finale. He revealed that the cast was "uncontrollably crying" during the table read for the finale. Calling it "the best episode they've ever done," Harbour added: "They land the plane." The final season will air next year, though a release date isn't yet out.
Harbour described emotional reactions during script reading
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour revealed, "The end of this [final] episode when we were reading it...about halfway through, people started crying." "Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people. Noah Schnapp being my favorite." "I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood. It's 10 years later, and we examine that idea, and it's so well done and so beautiful."
Harbour's readiness for 'Stranger Things' conclusion
In a previous interview with Discussing Film, Harbour had said, "What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end... Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end." He teased an ambitious scale, saying: "It's a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past."
Will it eventually be a dream?
The upcoming show will likely delve deeper into the story of Vecna, the terrifying creature from season four. A popular ST theory suggests that the finale will reveal that "it was all a dream," but that possibility has been shot down by the makers. "I assure you that is not how we're going to end it. We've known where we've been going for a while. And we feel comfortable with it; hopefully, it satisfies everyone," creator Ross Duffer earlier revealed.
How 'ST' plans to learn from 'GoT'
Recently, editor Dean Zimmerman told Screenrant, "Every season, I don't think it can get bigger, and not only always proven wrong. It always boggles my mind how insanely brilliant the Duffer brothers are [with] coming up with new and crazier ways to do this." "Their whole mission is to stick the landing on this final season where, controversially, a lot of people say Game of Thrones did not; they don't want that, and they won't settle for anything but perfection."
Flashbacks, developed character arcs will likely be the season's highlight
Zimmerman added, "I can assure you will not be disappointed, and I can definitely assure you that you will have about the same amount, maybe a little more, content than we did [in] season 4." Going by these updates from the crew, it's certain that the final season will be much more emotional and poignant than the previous ones and will outdo the previous installments in terms of scale. The possibility of in-depth flashbacks, also, cannot be denied.