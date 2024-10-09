Summarize Simplifying... In short The fourth season of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' is set to premiere in two parts, starting October 10, with a thrilling trailer already out.

The season will see the return of the main cast, along with new faces like J Anthony Crane and Pollyanna McIntosh, and a plot revolving around the hunt for Blackbeard's treasure.

The fate of characters Ward Cameron and Big John, who died in season three, remains uncertain. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Outer Banks' Season 4 is coming this week!

'Outer Banks' S04: What to expect from Pogues's latest adventure

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Oct 09, 202402:10 am

What's the story Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks is all set to return with its fourth season. The series, which premiered its third season in February 2023, will continue the treasure-hunting adventures and romantic escapades of its young characters. The show centers on a group of young treasure hunters from Kildare Island, North Carolina called the "Pogues." Their leader is John B Routledge (Chase Stokes), who falls for Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), a "Kook" from the rich Figure 8 neighborhood.

Release schedule

'Outer Banks' S04 will be released in two parts

The fourth season of Outer Banks will drop in two parts, just like other popular Netflix series such as Emily in Paris and Stranger Things. The first five episodes will premiere on Thursday, October 10, while the remaining five installments will be released nearly a month later on November 7 (Thursday). This season's renewal was announced at Poguelandia, an immersive fan event in Huntington Beach, CA in February 2023, when the third season premiered.

Trailer and cast

'Outer Banks' S04: Trailer and cast details

The full-length trailer for the fourth season is action-packed, with motorbike races, scuba-diving mishaps, and fiery explosions. Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer on August 29, 2024. The main cast from previous seasons will reprise their roles, including Stokes as John B and Cline as Sarah. Other returning actors include Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrera), Jonathan Daviss (Pope Heyward), Rudy Pankow (JJ Maybank), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Austin North (Topper), and Drew Starkey (Rafe).

New faces

New characters and uncertain returns in 'Outer Banks' s04

The fourth season will also see a host of new faces. J Anthony Crane will play Chandler Groff, a recent widower who welcomes the Pogues on their latest adventure. Pollyanna McIntosh features as Dalia, a "revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie" who faces off with the Pogues. Other additions include Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), and Mia Challis (Ruthie). However, it's uncertain whether Charles Esten (Ward Cameron) and Charles Halford (Big John), whose characters died in S03, will return.

Plot and future

'Outer Banks' S04: Plot and future seasons

The fourth season's plot picks up 18 months after the Pogues found gold in El Dorado. The teens are approached by Wes Genrette (David Jensen) with a proposal to track down Blackbeard's treasure. Despite initial plans for "normal" life, financial setbacks lead them back into the game. As of now, Netflix has not announced whether this will be the final season of Outer Banks. However, co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke have previously mentioned plans for four/five seasons.