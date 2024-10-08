Summarize Simplifying... In short The 70th National Film Awards celebrated the best of Indian cinema, with Mithun Chakraborty receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award despite a hand injury.

70th National Film Awards in focus

National Awards highlights: Mithun spotted with arm brace and more!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:41 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The 70th National Film Awards ceremony took place on Tuesday (October 8) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. The event celebrated the best films of 2022 and recognized the outstanding actors and crew members from across India. The ceremony was a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, AR Rahman, Sharmila Tagore, and Rishab Shetty among others in attendance. Here's more about this prestigious ceremony.

Celebrity presence

Bajpayee, Rahman, and Shetty graced the event

Bajpayee attended the ceremony with his wife Shabana Raza. He was given a special mention for his performance in Gulmohar. Music maestro AR Rahman, who won his seventh National Film Award for his background score in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1, was also present at the event. Actor Shetty arrived with his wife Pragathi Shetty; he was honored as Best Actor for the Kannada hit Kantara.

Special honor

Chakraborty received Dadasaheb Phalke Award despite injury

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was also honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony. Despite suffering from a hand injury, he attended the event wearing an arm brace. On receiving the award, he expressed his gratitude saying, "I am still processing this big achievement. I can only thank God. God has repaid me for all the difficulties I faced."

Award winners

Filmmakers and actors celebrated at National Film Awards

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were also present. Their film Brahmastra bagged awards for Best Male Playback Singer (Arijit Singh), Best Film in AVGC, and Best VFX Film. Actor Neena Gupta came to receive her award for Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai. Legendary actor Sharmila Tagore was spotted at the ceremony while filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya bagged the National Award for Best Direction for Uunchai.

Regional highlights

Regional cinema shone at 70th National Film Awards

This year's awards also highlighted the importance of regional cinema. The Malayalam film Aattam: The Play bagged Best Feature Film. Shetty won Best Actor for Kantara while the Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express. KGF 2, starring Yash, was named the Best Kannada Film and also received an award for stunt choreography. The Best Telugu and Best Tamil Movie awards went to Karthikeya 2 and Ponniyin Selvan I respectively.