In her memoir, Lisa Marie Presley revealed that Michael Jackson confessed his love for her and his virginity during their relationship.

The couple married in 1994, but divorced two years later.

After Presley's death, her daughter, Riley Keough, completed the memoir to share the true persona of her mother beyond the headlines.

Lisa Marie Presley passed away in January last year

Lisa Marie's memoir reveals Michael Jackson was virgin at 35

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:35 pm Oct 08, 202406:35 pm

What's the story In her posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, Lisa Marie Presley opened up about her relationship with pop icon Michael Jackson. The book details how Jackson confessed his love for Presley on a trip to Las Vegas when she was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough. After the confession, Presley and Keough amicably separated and she started dating Jackson.

Love confession

'I'm completely in love with you': Jackson's confession to Presley

Detailing Jackson's love confession in her memoir, Presley quoted him as saying, "I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children." She replied saying she was flattered and was falling for him too. And that's how their romance began.

Virginity revelation

Presley revealed Jackson's virginity during their relationship

During their relationship, Jackson also confided in Presley that he was still a virgin. She wrote in her memoir, "He told me he was still a virgin." "I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened." "I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move," she added.

Marriage & divorce

Presley and Jackson's marriage and subsequent divorce

Presley and Jackson married in May 1994 when he was 35 and she was 25, weeks after her divorce from Keough. Their marriage lasted over two years before they finalized their divorce in August 1996. Jackson died of cardiac arrest in 2009 at 50, while Presley died of a small bowel obstruction, a long-term complication from bariatric surgery she underwent years ago, in January last year at 54.

Memoir completion

Presley's memoir completed by daughter after her death

After Presley's death, her daughter, actor Riley Keough, finished the memoir by listening to tapes of memories left behind by her mother. In an email interview with PEOPLE, Riley explained her intentions behind finishing the book. She said that she wanted to reveal who her mother truly was beyond the "magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was."