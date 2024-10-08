Summarize Simplifying... In short The creators of the much-anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, have announced that the first half of the movie is complete and ready to impress.

Big update: 'Pushpa 2' makers confirm they've locked 'first half'

By Tanvi Gupta 06:21 pm Oct 08, 202406:21 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, will be released globally in theaters on December 6. The film's makers announced the same with a big update on Tuesday. Allu Arjun will return as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli. Interestingly, the film will be released on the same day as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. This means that Mandanna—who plays a lead role in both films—will be competing against herself.

'The first half of Pushpa 2 is locked, loaded...'

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have promised audiences a cinematic spectacle. In their social media post, they wrote, "The first half of #Pushpa2TheRule is locked, loaded, and packed with fire." "Get ready to witness history in the making as Pushpa will take the Indian box office by storm." They further added, "He will ignite a new chapter in Indian Cinema...THE RULE IN CINEMAS on 6th DEC 2024, (sic)."

'Pushpa 2' has already generated significant buzz

Ahead of its release, Pushpa 2 has already created a lot of buzz among fans and audiences. Songs, posters, teasers, and glimpses from the film have all been loved by viewers. The track Sooseki by Shreya Ghoshal has garnered over 250 million views on YouTube. Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Apart from Arjun and Mandanna, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in a lead role.