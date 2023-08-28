Kollywood actor Vadivelu's younger brother Jagadeeswaran dies at 52

Entertainment

Kollywood actor Vadivelu's younger brother Jagadeeswaran dies at 52

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 28, 2023 | 03:33 pm 2 min read

Tamil actor Vadivelu's younger brother, Jagadeeswaran died aged 52

Jagadeeswaran, the younger sibling of Tamil actor Vadivelu, passed away due to health complications on Monday, reportedly. He was 52. Per reports, the actor's brother had been undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment, and he breathed his last at his residence in Iravathanallur, Madurai. The news of his demise has left the entire family in a state of shock. May he rest in peace.

Jagadeeswaran made a few appearances in Tamil films

Per media reports, Vadivelu is en route to Madurai to pay his final respects at his younger brother's last rites. While Jagadeeswaran didn't pursue a full-fledged acting career in Tamil films, he did make occasional appearances in some movies. To note, he was seen in Kadhal Azhivathillai, released in 2002, which marked the debut of actor Silambarasan TR as a lead in Tamil cinema.

In January, Vadivelu lost his mother

The passing of his brother is especially hard, as in January this year, Vadivelu faced the loss of his mother due to age-related ailments, at 87. The actor's mother had been residing in the village of Viraganoor in Madurai. A few days before her passing, she was admitted to a private hospital, reportedly. Upon receiving news of her demise, Vadivelu returned to his hometown.

Vadivelu shared a strong bond with his mother

Vadivelu is the eldest among his five siblings and he has two brothers and two sisters. Per reports, he shared a strong bond with his mother, and her passing away struck him with profound grief. Now, the news of Vadivelu's younger brother's passing has prompted a surge of support from colleagues from the art community and fans who extended their support on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional side, Vadivelu graced screen in 'Maamannan'

On the professional front, Vadivelu recently graced the screen with a remarkable performance in Maamannan, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. In this film, the actor shared the spotlight with Keerthy Suresh, Fahadh Faasil, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, and displayed his usual comedic brilliance and profound range as a talented artist. In 2022, he made a splashing appearance in Naai Sekar Returns—helmed by Suraj.

Share this timeline