Ali Fazal becomes first Indian to act in Off-Broadway production

Entertainment

Ali Fazal becomes first Indian to act in Off-Broadway production

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 05:55 pm 1 min read

Ali Fazal to make Off-Broadway debut in October

Ali Fazal has made history by reportedly becoming the first Indian actor to play a part in an Off-Broadway production in New York City. Fazal will take the lead in an experimental drama directed by Alexander Malichnikov, with a limited four-week run commencing rehearsals in October. This Off-Broadway debut represents a significant milestone in Fazal's career, as he has already gained global recognition for his roles in Death on the Nile and Kandahar.

Fazal's excitement for the project

Speaking about the upcoming opportunity, Fazal said, "It's a dream come true to be part of the Off-Broadway tradition, which has produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative productions in history. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and bring forth an experimental drama that I hope will resonate with audiences from diverse backgrounds."

Impact of representation in Off-Broadway

Fazal's inclusion in the Off-Broadway scene marks a monumental step in representation in the world of theater. With this debut, he aims to showcase his phenomenal talent and versatility to theater enthusiasts worldwide. The experimental drama is yet to be named, but it promises a captivating experience for theatergoers.

Share this timeline