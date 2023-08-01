Week after father's passing, 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud (25) dies

Entertainment

Week after father's passing, 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud (25) dies

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 01, 2023 | 09:21 am 2 min read

Angus Cloud essayed the role of drug dealer Fez on HBO's teen drama series, 'Euphoria' (Image credit: Instagram/@anguscloud)

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for HBO's hit series Euphoria, has passed away at the age of 25, said reports. The young actor breathed his last on Monday at his Oakland residence in California. Upon his untimely death, Cloud's family issued a statement confirming his demise. Though the cause of death hasn't been revealed, he passed away just a week after his father's demise.

Cloud was allegedly dealing with mental health issues

"It's with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," said Cloud's family in a statement. Per reports, his family claimed that he was battling mental health problems ever since he buried his father last week. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read.

Was battling 'severe suicidal thoughts'

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the late actor revealed that ever since he returned from Ireland, where he buried his father, Cloud "had been battling severe suicidal thoughts." The family further wrote, "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

HBO condoled his death

Cloud essayed the role of drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in Euphoria. Upon his passing, HBO condoled his death, saying, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family." "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

A look at Cloud's career

Apart from Euphoria, Cloud also went on to act in films such as The Line and North Hollywood. He appeared in a number of music videos alongside Karol G, Becky G, and Juice WRLD. Per a 2019 GQ interview, Cloud never aspired to become an actor, before he was spotted by an agent at a chicken and waffle joint where he used to work.

Share this timeline